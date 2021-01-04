ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Insider Mary Harris Buys 2,691 Shares

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris bought 2,691 shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV stock opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.11. ITV plc has a 1 year low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 151.52 ($1.98). The stock has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35.

Get ITV plc (ITV.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ITV plc (ITV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV plc (ITV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.