Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI)’s share price was down 18.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 288,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 224,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) (CVE:IVI)

Ivrnet Inc, a software and communications company, develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions in North America. It offers automated interaction through phone network and the Internet. The company also provides Safepay, a payment card industry (PCI) compliant phone in credit card payments, and PCI compliant online payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivrnet Inc. (IVI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.