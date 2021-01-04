J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 8,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 14,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

