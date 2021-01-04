Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce sales of $332.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.76 million and the lowest is $322.99 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $307.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,531,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $97.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.