Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) Trading Down 10%

Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). 82,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 208,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Andrew Robert Fryatt acquired 96,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,787.83 ($8,868.34).

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Brand Performance, Online Performance, and Data, Analysis & Technology. It offers marketing agency and consultancy services. The company also provides data services and consultancy; search engine optimization; Website designing and building; online marketing and media; and product development services.

