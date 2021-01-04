JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.61.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. ValuEngine raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

