JD Coin Price Tops $0.16 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. JD Coin has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $39,948.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00316533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00520197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050240 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

