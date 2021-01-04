Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €35.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

FRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRE stock opened at €37.84 ($44.52) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.38.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

