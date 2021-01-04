Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $140.00 Price Target

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $140.00 target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $141.47 on Monday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders have sold a total of 536,170 shares of company stock valued at $73,878,311 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in NIKE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 303,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in NIKE by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.