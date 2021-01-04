Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$4.40

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:SMT traded up C$0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 95,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,317. The company has a market capitalization of C$714.69 million and a PE ratio of 35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.49. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.89 and a 12 month high of C$4.56.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

