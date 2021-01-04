Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. 140166 began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

