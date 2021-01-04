Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.29

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 6329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)
Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.
