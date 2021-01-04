Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.29

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 6329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 502,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 313,733 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 81,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

