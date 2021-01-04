JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. CICC Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of JKS traded up $2.20 on Monday, reaching $64.07. 2,976,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 143.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

