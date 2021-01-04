JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

