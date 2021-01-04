JMP Securities Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $66.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. 90,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,715. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

