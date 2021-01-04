JMP Securities Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $85.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.87.

RUN traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 156,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,005.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $85,293,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,090,855 shares of company stock valued at $417,945,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

