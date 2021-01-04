John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Trading 0.6% Higher

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.82. 23,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 20,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 276,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.