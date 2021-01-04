John Sumas Sells 596 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP John Sumas sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $12,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VLGEA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $321.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $490.14 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 978.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.