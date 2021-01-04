Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.65 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $412.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

