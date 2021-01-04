Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Park National Corp OH’s 7th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,759,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

