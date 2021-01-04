Joint Ventures (JOINT) Reaches Market Cap of $29,074.31

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $29,074.31 and approximately $5,658.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00029898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00125155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00236559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00529858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00277005 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00050050 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.