Joint Ventures (JOINT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,717.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $27,910.11 and $4,717.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 43.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00317960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00127184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.83 or 0.00528577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00282921 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050143 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.