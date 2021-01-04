JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

There is no company description available for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.