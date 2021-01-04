JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 400” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 400 price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 367.43.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.