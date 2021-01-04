JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Monday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JCGI traded up GBX 20.98 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 706.98 ($9.24). 548,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,458. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284.50 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710.58 ($9.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 642.51.

In other news, insider Alexandra Mackesy bought 1,600 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (JCGI.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £10,272 ($13,420.43).

