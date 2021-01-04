JUIICE (JUI) Market Cap Hits $1.51 Million

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUIICE has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $342.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034716 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001380 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003157 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JUIICE

JUIICE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.