JUIICE Price Up 22.1% Over Last Week (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $337.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00034953 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001611 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00021032 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002898 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

JUIICE Token Profile

JUIICE is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

JUIICE Token Trading

JUIICE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

