JUST Market Capitalization Tops $52.13 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 3% lower against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $52.13 million and approximately $93.04 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 113.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.76 or 0.00313966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00125586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.95 or 0.00516183 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00269668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00049829 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

