JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00312669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00515110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00271329 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049402 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.