JustBet (WINR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One JustBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $113,528.18 and $14,994.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00029899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00127418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00536786 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00281876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050460 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.