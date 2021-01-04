JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Reaches $34.71 on Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for approximately $34.71 or 0.00110599 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $381,267.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050438 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,382 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars.

