Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Achieves Market Cap of $13.28 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $10.09 or 0.00032458 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and $2.01 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.