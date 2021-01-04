Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KALA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 207,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 187,461 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 151,501 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 974.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 144,733 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

