Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sets New 12-Month High at $206.32

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.32 and last traded at $205.80, with a volume of 730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Jet Capital Investors L P purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,658,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

