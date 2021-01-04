Karbo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,566.00 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Karbo has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Karbo has a market cap of $500,132.59 and approximately $1,566.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.00417230 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000860 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,870,711 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

