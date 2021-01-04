Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 2,865,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,692,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on KPTI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,384 in the last 90 days. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

