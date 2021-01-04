Kava Reaches Market Cap of $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00306269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00125008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00520675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050398 BTC.

About Kava