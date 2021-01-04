KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $667.60

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 667.60 ($8.72) and last traded at GBX 656.60 ($8.58), with a volume of 288992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.62).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 591.50 ($7.73).

Get KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 647.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 575.62.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.