Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) to Outperform

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,822. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.