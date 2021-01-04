Keep Network Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $98.90 million and $971,549.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.85 or 0.00257866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.74 or 0.00531840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00281695 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,942,872 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.