Keep3rV1 Reaches Market Cap of $52.47 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $52.47 million and $14.65 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $262.33 or 0.00843649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00318819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00528356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00283718 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

