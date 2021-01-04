KeeperDAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.13 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $141.41 or 0.00450271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030022 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00320589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00126715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00528731 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00281042 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00051424 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

