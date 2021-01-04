Kemacoin Market Cap Reaches $22,889.81 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market capitalization of $22,889.81 and approximately $43.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00280870 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001777 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

