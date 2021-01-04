KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. 140166 initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

