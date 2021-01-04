KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $20.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after acquiring an additional 601,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

