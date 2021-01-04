Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYUF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Keyera has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

