Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lifted to Buy at Sidoti

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Kforce alerts:

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.86. 980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $2,435,653. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 386,409 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth $5,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,984,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.