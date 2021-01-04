KickToken (KICK) Market Cap Hits $589,652.53

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, HitBTC, ABCC and YoBit. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $589,652.53 and $157,076.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00041919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00338616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00023925 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, COSS, Mercatox, Coinsbit, P2PB2B, Bilaxy, CoinBene, HitBTC, BitMart, ABCC, Gate.io, YoBit, Dcoin, TOKOK, OOOBTC, ProBit Exchange, KuCoin and Exmo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

