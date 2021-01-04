Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Trading Up 6.7%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares were up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 246,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 205,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 71,637 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

