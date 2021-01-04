Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.29.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $230.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $142.27 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a 200-day moving average of $146.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.